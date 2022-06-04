‘RD spoiled it later’: Netizens’ joke about funny cover of ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge’ from Sholay

Singing old Bollywood songs is a pleasure for most desi people but seldom it is perfect with many mostly forgetting the lyrics and humming instead. However, in a bizarre case, someone forgot the melody of an iconic song and sang in a different tune, making it glorious fun content for netizens.

Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey’s ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ remains one of the most popular hits that has stood the test of time and etched a special place in people’s hearts. Be it at family get-togethers or office events or small shows, countless covers of the Sholay song sung by people can be found on the internet. Now, one such performance of a man with a live band has netizens in splits.

In a video shared on YouTube, the singer is seen singing R D Burman’s song while the band plays a medley of other hits songs. Although the vocalist was singing together with the band, he didn’t quite align with the music even once in the over 3-minute performance.

Watch the clip here:

As the video went viral, many joked the performance is so bad that it is good. Others were amazed by the singer’s confidence, while also praising the band for “controlling their laughter”.

“When Boss asked to sing as a part of promotional exam,” one person quipped. “This was the original version. RD spoiled it later!” another wrote in a sarcastic remark. However, along with jokes, there were many who found it relatable. “Me and my friend will do a duet on this version in college fest,” one person commented. “Ye song nahi bhajan he dosti ka,” one commented.