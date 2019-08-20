Toggle Menu
‘Thank god it can’t fly’: Netizens stunned after video shows alligator climbing fence

The animal was seen entering the Naval Air Station (NAS) in Jacksonville. Base officials told WJAX-TV it would not be removed unless it poses a danger to citizens living nearby.

The uncommon characteristics of the reptile left many sacred online.

It seems fences are not enough to stop crocodiles and alligators from prying into residential areas these days. In a video going viral, an alligator is seen not only climbing a wired fence but also successfully crossing on the other side by jumping from it.

The reptile is seen scaling a roadside fence at a Florida Navy base and the entire ordeal was recorded by a local, Christina Stewart, who like all online, was startled by it. In the video Stewart can be heard saying, “There it goes, over the fence,” as the animal crosses over the barrier nonchalantly.

NAS also shared an update on its Facebook page with a photo of the intruder trespassing into their territory and quipped, “They don’t respect our security measures”. Warning people about their presence, “Do not approach them ever!”

The video quickly went viral across social media platforms and people were mostly left horrified while others expressed their disbelief as they didn’t know alligators were good climbers too.

