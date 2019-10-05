Durga Puja: Kolkata’s favourite crowd managing cop is back this year 

Durga Puja is here and the people of Bengal are gripped in festive fever. As people in and around Kolkata throng pandals, a lot depends on law enforcement agencies to ensure everything is carried out smoothly. They work relentlessly while others celebrate holidays. A video of one such cop went viral last year for effectively managing the crowd in an unique manner. He’s back this year too.

Hailing from North Bengal, constable Elias Miyan won hearts online for his special way of directing the crowd in and out of a pandal in south Kolkata. This year too, he has been placed on duty at Tridhara Sammilani and is seen balancing himself on the make-shift bamboo barricade, blowing his whistle to make sure devotees move in a proper manner.

The Kolkata Police shared Miyan’s video to show how the cop stands in duty again this year to ensure people have a great time while enjoying the festivities.

People were thrilled to see their viral cop once again and thanked all law enforcement officials for their services. A few users also commented on his energy levels and joked they could have continued pandal hopping for the whole day if they could borrow some energy from him.