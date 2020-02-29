Netizens cheer as Harsh Goenka shares video of staffs dancing in office space

From young staff to senior executives, all were seen dancing the video shared by the group’s chairman. (Source: Harsh Goenka/ Twitter) From young staff to senior executives, all were seen dancing the video shared by the group’s chairman. (Source: Harsh Goenka/ Twitter)

A happy work environment is often dubbed as a key to better performance and productivity. But that may not be an ideal description when it comes to corporate setups who are generally known for their hectic work culture.

In a bid to change that perception, Business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared a video of his staff dancing in office space. It is getting a lot of positive feedback online.

Dancing to Pharrell Williams’ hit song ‘Happy’, various employees of Goenka’s RPG Enterprise were seen shaking a leg to its peppy music. “What we do at our work place,” the chairperson captioned the video while sharing on his personal Twitter account, making others groove to the catchy tune of the 2013 viral pop hit.

In the video, the corporate group also emphasised the motto “When you work in a happy place, you make the world a happier place”.

Earlier this month, Welspun India’s CEO Dipali Goenka had challenged the RPG Enterprise’s Chairman to post a clip of happy workplace. The businesswoman went viral after breaking into a dance along with her staffs on the office floor, starting a conversation on happy work environment in corporate spaces and how employees’ happiness directly positively impacts their performance.

Although people loved how employees were enjoying in their workspace dancing their heart out, many were slightly disappointed that Goenka wasn’t seen on the video like Welspun CEO’s viral video. Some also remarked it would have been better if it was an impromptu dance video just like hers.

