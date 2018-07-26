Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Neil Patrick Harris cheers for Manchester United at a Manchester City game; gets trolled

Neil Patrick Harris supports Manchester United at a Manchester City game and Twitter can't handle it! Watch the video below.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2018 11:06:46 pm
Neil Patrick Harris, Neil Patrick Harris shouts for Manchester united, Neil Patrick Harris viral video, Neil Patrick Harris wrong shout viral video, indian express, indian express news How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris shouts for Manchester United instead of Manchester City. (Source: Rob United Xtra /Twitter)

A video of Neil Patrick Harris cheering on Manchester United at a City game against Liverpool has gone viral. In a clip shared by Twitter handle United Xtra, the How I Met Your Mother actor is heard shouting in support of United. The clip is captioned, “Neil Patrick Harris wearing a City shirt at a City game and says “Go Manchester United!”

An innocent mistake? Several people, however, are not happy that the 45-year-old star does not know the name of the team he is supporting. While many have trolled him, others did not mind overlooking this mistake as it was the actor’s first football match. Here are some of the reactions:

Watch the video here:

What do you have to say about Neil Patrick Harris’s mistake? Tell us in the comments section below.

