Neil Patrick Harris cheers for Manchester United at a Manchester City game; gets trolled

How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris shouts for Manchester United instead of Manchester City. (Source: Rob United Xtra /Twitter) How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris shouts for Manchester United instead of Manchester City. (Source: Rob United Xtra /Twitter)

A video of Neil Patrick Harris cheering on Manchester United at a City game against Liverpool has gone viral. In a clip shared by Twitter handle United Xtra, the How I Met Your Mother actor is heard shouting in support of United. The clip is captioned, “Neil Patrick Harris wearing a City shirt at a City game and says “Go Manchester United!”

An innocent mistake? Several people, however, are not happy that the 45-year-old star does not know the name of the team he is supporting. While many have trolled him, others did not mind overlooking this mistake as it was the actor’s first football match. Here are some of the reactions:

Watch the video here:

Neil Patrick Harris wearing a City shirt at a City game and says “Go Manchester United!” 😂 #mufc pic.twitter.com/RTZja4HlDL — United Xtra (@utdxtra) July 26, 2018

@ActuallyNPH think you got you Jerseys wrong at the Utd game 😅😅 — tim cormack (@fullmoonfish) July 26, 2018

When someone says City are bigger than United, show them this great video of Neil Patrick Harris 😅 pic.twitter.com/GACAntzZw8 — OldTraffordFaithful (@OTFaithful) July 26, 2018

It’s Neil Patrick Harris we can forgive him. — Batata (@famousbatata) July 26, 2018

They propably lied to him to get him to the stands. — Jesse J (@Joemsi1) July 26, 2018

What do you have to say about Neil Patrick Harris’s mistake? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd