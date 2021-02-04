Naga singer’s flawless cover of Kishore Kumar’s Bengali song is hit online

In a melodious tribute to Kishore Kumar, a singer from Nagaland has impressed many online with a rendition of one of his iconic Bengali hits. His flawless accent and pronunciation of the Bengali words has been earning him a lot of plaudits online.

A popular singer in his homeland, Naga left his fans pleasantly surprised with a stunning cover of ‘Shing Nei Tobu Naam Tar Singha’, a cult hit from the 1958 film ‘Lukochuri’, which also featured Kishore Kumar in a double role. A video of his flawless rendition has gone viral across the country.

Watch the video here:

Even as his video created waves on the social media, many praised him for his command over the language. “Singing Bengali song with that expression is perfection … And singing Kishore da song is not easy … still you did it Fabulous job Keep going (sic),” wrote one user on YouTube.

“Excellently sung with such fine diction and expression,” commented another.

Watch the original song here:

His rendition of the timeless hit has also helped him become the first -ever Naga singer to be given an opportunity to playback for a Bollywood film. It turns out that Bengali isn’t the only language he has mastered as he has made it a welcome habit to croon in various Indian languages, setting his own example of national integration.

The singer from Dimapur district told Nagaland Express that he is “expressing happiness and showing (national) unity through music” On the viral video, he said, “Kishore Da is my inspiration and I tried to express my love for Bengalis by singing in their language.”