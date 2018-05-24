VIDEO: Musicians bring Heavy Metal to India with a Punjabi touch

Wondered what Indian Heavy Metal would sound like? Watch this video to find out. (Source: YouTube) Wondered what Indian Heavy Metal would sound like? Watch this video to find out. (Source: YouTube)

If you’ve always loved listening to Heavy Metal, but could never really find an Indian band with a similar kind of taste in music, you might be in for a surprise after watching this viral video that has transformed the popular Punjabi song Ari Ari into a hardcore heavy metal song.

ALSO READ | This mash-up of ‘Deadpool’ dancing to Ranveer Singh’s popular number ‘Khalibali’ is HILARIOUS



The most interesting part of the video is not just the music but how they have inculcated the culture and streets of India in the most natural way ever. From the busy intersection, scenic alleys, street weddings to animals such as horses and camels, this video beautifully brings out the chaos of the busy towns in India.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd