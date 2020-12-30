Musician turns random Facebook conversations into hilarious songs

People have been asking the artiste to share more of his internet conversation videos.

Canadian singer-composer Lubalin recently decided to make a small song of a conversation he saw on Facebook, and his various songs now have people hooked.

The video shared on his TikTok account got over 9 million views and plenty of laughs. He then shared the song on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The first song is made from an unusual conversation about the purchase of two beds. The musician came up with a song that featured unusual expressions and props.

Lubalin then released a second song based on a conversation between two women named Caroline and Helen about a recipe.

On social media, the musician has been getting a lot of praise, but also plenty of requests:

I know there are more important things happening in the world but I love this so much. https://t.co/Pl2gPYtFKa — Christi Daugherty (@CJ_Daugherty) December 30, 2020

Hahahah DONT ASK ME HOW MANY TIMES I WATCHED THIS🤣🤣🤣🥲🥲🥲 https://t.co/5io2qHd4VH — Nic👽👾🇯🇲 (@Lignumvitae_0) December 30, 2020

This is the greatest video i've ever seen lmaooooo https://t.co/kf5yOx0eBL — Heathen Hokage (@JCahnBBK) December 30, 2020

No. I NEED to know how people are so funny. HOW???? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/1nfCHFgM0X — A.A.A. (@B_Ajayi) December 30, 2020

This is the content that makes me stay on the internet 😂 — Paul the Gamer Scot 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TheGamerScot) December 30, 2020

Omg the miss spelling makes it even better — 🍾 Happy Nymphyear 🥂 (@PhoenixNymphy) December 29, 2020

Right? That was my exact thought. He’s the hero 2020 needed. Also A+ usage of autotuner. — 👩‍🌾Alysia again (@alysiathen) December 30, 2020

I need more of this pic.twitter.com/nmipXrfmIH — Dark and sometimes lovely. (@desiredTso) December 30, 2020