scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Musician turns random Facebook conversations into hilarious songs

The Canadian musician's first song was based on a conversation over the purchase of two beds, while the second song was about a discussion over a recipe.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 30, 2020 5:27:44 pm
lubalin, guy creates song internet conversation, guy turns facebook comments into song, hilarious songs, viral videos, indian expressPeople have been asking the artiste to share more of his internet conversation videos.

Canadian singer-composer Lubalin recently decided to make a small song of a conversation he saw on Facebook, and his various songs now have people hooked.

The video shared on his TikTok account got over 9 million views and plenty of laughs. He then shared the song on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The first song is made from an unusual conversation about the purchase of two beds. The musician came up with a song that featured unusual expressions and props.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Lubalin then released a second song based on a conversation between two women named Caroline and Helen about a recipe.

On social media, the musician has been getting a lot of praise, but also plenty of requests:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 30: Latest News

Advertisement