Tuesday, May 04, 2021
'Mummy bol du': Woman's reaction while getting COVID vaccine leaves netizens in splits

Starting May 1, the Covid-19 inoculation exercise commenced for the 18-44 age group.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2021 8:37:54 pm
covid, covid-19 vaccination, covid vaccination drive, vaccination drive, woman shouts during vaccination viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe 45-second clip, which has gone viral, features a woman looking petrified moments before being vaccinated. (Source: @TheKamDevBaba/Twitter)

With the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive open to all above the age of 18, a video of a young woman scared of the jab has surfaced on social media, leaving many amused.

The 45-second clip, which has gone viral, features a woman looking petrified moments before being vaccinated. When asked to sit down, she promptly jumps up from the seat, requesting the nurse to give her a minute before getting the jab. However, on being asked sternly by the nurse to sit silently and get done with the procedure, she asks if she can say “Mummy” while getting the shot.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral and triggered hilarious reactions among netizens. On May 1, the Covid-19 inoculation exercise commenced for the 18-44 age group.

