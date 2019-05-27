Toggle Menu
Mumbai dance group’s stunning performance at America’s Got Talent will blow your minds

This jaw-dropping dance group from Mumbai blew minds of the judges and the crowd with incredible flips!

The power-packed performance to Malhari is going viral.

Desi artists bringing glory to India by showcasing their talent on the international stage is not that uncommon these days. After The Kings won the coveted talent show NBC’s World of Dance, another Mumba dance group has taken the Internet by storm. Appearing on America’s Got Talent recently, young boys and girls hailing from Mumbai slums left the audience and judges gaping with their powerful performance in their audition. Now, the amazing performance which got a standing ovation from the shows judges in going viral.

Dancing to Ranveer Singh’s Malhari song from Bajirao Mastani, the V.Unbeatable mesmerised all with their acrobatic and balancing skills on the global platform. While the video began with their touching story and everyday struggles, it concluded on a high note as to how dance changed their lives for good.

Watch the video here:

With over 10 million views on Facebook alone, the jaw-dropping performance by the dance group from Mumbai blew minds of the judges and the crowd with incredible flips! Netizens are all praises as well.

