Video of Bolero zipping past stranded Jaguar in flooded Navi Mumbai street goes viral

Mumbaikars struggled to travel after heavy rains hit the city again, but one video of a luxury sedan stranded in water while a jeep whizzes past is getting laughs out of people on the internet.

A video going that has taken social media by storm shows a Jaguar stranded in a flooded underpass. But an Indian-made SUV zips past despite the flooding and gets to the other side of the road without any incident.

It wasn’t clear from the video how the luxury sedan came to be stranded at that location.

Bolero vs Jaguar at Airoli (Navi Mumbai) today 😊 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Rl5KTjTVop — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) September 4, 2019

As the video started circulating on the internet, many tagged Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra commending him on the Bolero. Many also pointed out that the luxury sedan had been developed for European roads and it was unfair to expect it to perform as well on Indian roads that face waterlogging and are filled with potholes.

This is the Indian engineering….proud to be an Indian ..full of respect @anandmahindra sir u gave us proud feeling at every stage…@PMOIndia https://t.co/LZ6yuDuQvb — sambhaji barse (@sambhajibarse) September 5, 2019

@anandmahindra sir Look what a bolero pick up did there The real king of roads maybe https://t.co/PBZCddXpZm — Moosewala The Legend (@bhatiaji_samose) September 4, 2019

Jaguar walo ko khabar kya Mahindra kya chiz hai xD @anandmahindra !! — Aye Himanसू ® (@4mlvodka_) September 4, 2019

Entire comparison is wrong. Jaguar is an luxury car, Mahindra is a MPV pick up van. So naturally road clearance of a pick up van is higher. — Sashi (@Patlliputra) September 5, 2019

In such conditions if people are actually comparing which brand vehicle is delivering or is looking more promising, let me tell you the cars and vehicles are not designed for rivers and natural calamities. For God’s sake it’s a car not a boat! — Sahil Sayed (@sahilrs_) September 4, 2019

Mahindra also reacted to the video, but said he won’t brag about it. He tweeted: “We won’t brag over this. It’s an unfair contest.The Bolero’s meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?)But now you know why the Bolero’s my favourite vehicle to drive.”