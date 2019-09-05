Toggle Menu
Video of Bolero zipping past stranded Jaguar in flooded Navi Mumbai street goes viral

Anand Mahindra too reacted to the video in his witty style.

Mumbaikars struggled to travel after heavy rains hit the city again, but one video of a luxury sedan stranded in water while a jeep whizzes past is getting laughs out of people on the internet.

A video going that has taken social media by storm shows a Jaguar stranded in a flooded underpass. But an Indian-made SUV zips past despite the flooding and gets to the other side of the road without any incident.

It wasn’t clear from the video how the luxury sedan came to be stranded at that location.

As the video started circulating on the internet, many tagged Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra commending him on the Bolero. Many also pointed out that the luxury sedan had been developed for European roads and it was unfair to expect it to perform as well on Indian roads that face waterlogging and are filled with potholes.

Mahindra also reacted to the video, but said he won’t brag about it. He tweeted: “We won’t brag over this. It’s an unfair contest.The Bolero’s meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?)But now you know why the Bolero’s my favourite vehicle to drive.”

