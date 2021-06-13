Car swallowed up by sinkhole in Mumbai, scary video goes viral

The scary moment was caught on camera by an onlooker and it quickly went viral.

As heavy rainfall continues in Mumbai, a video of a parked car suddenly being swallowed up by a sinkhole has taken social media by storm. The incident took place in the parking lot of a residential complex in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, the ANI reported.

In the video going viral, a black car was seen sinking into the ground rapidly and then quickly disappearing into a pool of muddy waters. Even as the car, which appeared to be a hatchback, was swallowed up, two other vehicles parked near it were not affected.

#MumbaiRains

Car swallowed completely by a sinkhole in residential complex in Mumbai.. Later discovered that it was a covered well under a parking lot! pic.twitter.com/nvLct0QqfU — Subodh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@SuboSrivastava) June 13, 2021

As the video went viral, many people started to tag the BMC’s official Twitter handle and also alert Mumbai Police. Seeing that the tail lights on the car were switched on, many wondered if someone was actually inside the vehicle when it went down the sinkhole. However, nobody was injured in the incident, news agency ANI reported.

“There was a well at the place. Some people covered it with a concrete slab and started parking cars over it. The incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain. Nobody was injured,” a traffic police officer was quoted as saying by ANI.

Maharashtra: A viral video shows a car sinking in a sinkhole in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar Traffic Police says,”There was a well at the place. Some people covered it with concrete slab&started parking cars over it. Incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain. No one injured” pic.twitter.com/N8Tys2BrUY — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

With the monsoon having set in across Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday issued a red alert (take action) for the entire southern Konkan region and an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane on Sunday.

Earlier this week, there were reports of a large sinkhole swallowing up to three cars at a parking lot of a hospital in Jerusalem. There were also reports of a massive sinkhole in Puebla, Mexico, which is threatening to swallow up a nearby house.