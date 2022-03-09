Watch: Mumbai police bid final adieu to best canine ‘companion and protector’ with gun salutes

From airports to train stations and in case of emergency, the role of police dogs is extremely crucial in ensuring our safety. Honouring one such unsung hero’s life, the Mumbai police said goodbye with gun salutes to Simba. A touching video of the moment has left many moved online.

After Simba, one of the dogs in the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, passed away recently, they gave him a farewell to recognise his years of contribution.

Also read | #GoodJobMumbai: Mumbai Police heap praise on their beloved city

“A Three Gun Salute For Our Best!” the police force wrote on its social media handles sharing a glimpse of its much-deserved state funeral for the canine’s service to the nation. “Rest in peace Simba. You were the best companion and protector we could ever ask for,” the police force added.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

The sweet gesture by the force earned plaudits online, with many thanking them for not overlooking the contribution of their four-legged members.

Simba is, however, not the only dog that received gun salutes from the police force. In 2014, Prince, a celebrated hero after the 26/11 attacks, received 21-gun salutes as nearly 25 personnel from the Mumbai police’s Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad paid their respects to the sniffer dog.