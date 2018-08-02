Follow Us:
Thursday, August 02, 2018
WATCH: Panic on Mumbai local train after snake found inside coach

A green snake was spotted in the first class coach of 8:33 am Titwala-CSMT train. The serpent left people in a frenzy and subsequently pulled the chain near Thane. Photos and videos of the snake hanging inside the coach is going viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 2, 2018 1:34:26 pm
mumbai local, mumbai train snake, snake mumbai local, mumbai, snake in train, green vine snake, snake mumbai train video, mumbai train snake photos, viral news, viral videos, indian express The unusual passenger left commuters worried and in shock. (Source: Loksatta/ YouTube)
Panic gripped passengers of a Mumbai local train when a snake was spotted inside a coach coiled around a fan. The green snake was spotted in the first class coach of 8:33 am Titwala-CSMT train. The serpent left people in a frenzy and subsequently someone pulled the chain near Thane.

Photos and videos recorded by frightened passengers are going viral and some on Twitter even claimed that the snake was ‘de-boarded’ shortly. The snake which appeared to be a green vine snake is mildly poisonous and is known to prey upon small insects and frogs.

Watch the video here:

