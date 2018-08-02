WATCH: Panic on Mumbai local train after snake found inside coach

The unusual passenger left commuters worried and in shock. (Source: Loksatta/ YouTube) The unusual passenger left commuters worried and in shock. (Source: Loksatta/ YouTube)

Panic gripped passengers of a Mumbai local train when a snake was spotted inside a coach coiled around a fan. The green snake was spotted in the first class coach of 8:33 am Titwala-CSMT train. The serpent left people in a frenzy and subsequently someone pulled the chain near Thane.

Photos and videos recorded by frightened passengers are going viral and some on Twitter even claimed that the snake was ‘de-boarded’ shortly. The snake which appeared to be a green vine snake is mildly poisonous and is known to prey upon small insects and frogs.

Watch the video here:

