WATCH: Panic on Mumbai local train after snake found inside coach

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 2, 2018 1:34:26 pm
Panic gripped passengers of a Mumbai local train when a snake was spotted inside a coach coiled around a fan. The green snake was spotted in the first class coach of 8:33 am Titwala-CSMT train. The serpent left people in a frenzy and subsequently someone pulled the chain near Thane.
Photos and videos recorded by frightened passengers are going viral and some on Twitter even claimed that the snake was ‘de-boarded’ shortly. The snake which appeared to be a green vine snake is mildly poisonous and is known to prey upon small insects and frogs.
Watch the video here:
