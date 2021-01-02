Watch: Mumbai cop rescues huge python who ‘gatecrashed’ Dharavi home, earns praise online

The constable remained calm as people were heard screaming in the background. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)

As people in Maharashtra were urged to stay home and enjoy the New Year’s eve, an unexpected guest – a snake – gatecrashed someone’s home in Mumbai leaving all very petrified. As police was called in to escort the “gatecrasher” out, the rescue footage is now going viral.

A 6-feet-long Indian Rock Python had sneaked into a home in Mumbai’s Dharavi area causing panic among family living there and neighbours. As the locals contacted Mumbai Police seeking assistance, a police constable led the rescue operation sans any equipment to safely pull out the serpent caught in between a wooden frame and partition.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the law enforcement agency joked saying, “Look who took our ‘stay-at-home’ appeal most seriously,” adding the snake didn’t understand that they didn’t mean for “him to enter someone else’s house forcibly”.

Escorting The Gatecrasher Out! A 6 feet long Indian Rock Python sneaked in a Dharavi home causing panic. A fractured leg didn’t stop PC Murlidhar Jadhav from performing his duty, who rescued the python & released it in its natural habitat with help from the Forest Dept. pic.twitter.com/yURWjlugWh — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 1, 2021

“A fractured leg didn’t stop PC Murlidhar Jadhav from performing his duty, who rescued the python & released it in its natural habitat with help from the Forest Dept,” the Mumbai Police wrote on his official handle.

Video showed that as the huge snake was being caught at the site, people gathered around the cops cheering aloud for keeping them safe.

The cop’s efforts also earned praise from Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, who shared the video online and lauded him for his bravery. “The bravery and courage shown by him to handle the situation are exemplary,” the minister tweeted.

People on social media also praised the constable for handling the animal well in a daring rescue, while others appreciated their sense of humour.

