Viral video: MS Dhoni’s sweet gesture for an elderly fan is winning hearts online

Despite losing their last game against Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings skipper not only interacted with the woman for a significant amount of time but also went on to pose for a selfie.

MS Dhoni came down from the dressing room after the match to spend some time with the elderly woman.

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has a massive fan-following. It’s a common sight to see fans breaching security cordon to meet him. But recently, the Chennai Super Kings captain left everyone in awe when he came down from the dressing room to meet a fan.

Despite losing their last game against Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings skipper not only interacted with the woman for a significant amount of time but also went on to pose for a selfie — a gesture that is winning hearts online. Videos and photos of the interaction are now going viral.

The elderly woman dressed in a yellow sari supporting the Yellow brigade was seen flaunting a placard that read, “I am here only for Dhoni”. Dhoni also signed a jersey and presented it to her.

Fans on the Internet loved the sweet moment at Wankhede Stadium and went gaga over it.

Mumbai Indians handed the defending Champions Chennai Super Kings their first defeat this season at Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 171, CSK fell short by 37 runs. Hardik Pandya, who picked up three wickets and gave just 20 runs in his 4 overs, remained the star player for his side.

