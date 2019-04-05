Viral video: MS Dhoni’s sweet gesture for an elderly fan is winning hearts online

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has a massive fan-following. It’s a common sight to see fans breaching security cordon to meet him. But recently, the Chennai Super Kings captain left everyone in awe when he came down from the dressing room to meet a fan.

Despite losing their last game against Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings skipper not only interacted with the woman for a significant amount of time but also went on to pose for a selfie — a gesture that is winning hearts online. Videos and photos of the interaction are now going viral.

The elderly woman dressed in a yellow sari supporting the Yellow brigade was seen flaunting a placard that read, “I am here only for Dhoni”. Dhoni also signed a jersey and presented it to her.

Fans on the Internet loved the sweet moment at Wankhede Stadium and went gaga over it.

Just to remind myself this beauty exists. MS Dhoni exists.

So we are good. https://t.co/NqYXg3lITI — Garima Verma (@GamzVerma) April 5, 2019

Cricket will never find another MSD. https://t.co/L2HAKa1LYq — EPIC!🎯 (@_words_from_me_) April 5, 2019

Thala asked ‘kaise hai aap’?❤

Aunty is holding thala’s hands as if she’s holding her own son.

Damn! This man is truly the most grounded & humble sportsman alive💛

No wonder why thala & @ChennaiIPL are everyone’s favorite.#Yellove #WhistlePodu #CSK https://t.co/01ukzmiMqp — NIHARIKA (@Saysniha) April 5, 2019

Reason

Why he deserves respect.. https://t.co/G1qBvarWtP — Vaibhav Sidhdhapara 🇮🇳 (@VSidhdhapara) April 5, 2019

One of a million reason to love him @msdhoni ❤😘 https://t.co/lSn0CpKy6s — Prabhas (@Prabhas2806) April 5, 2019

Thala really I got tears 💯🥰 — Sujith VFC (@SujithVMI) April 4, 2019

The special quality of MS Dhoni e is that Dhoni ji ke Har EK age group ke friend hai chai were young 6 year old because MS Dhoni is one of the finest cricketer we have in India till now and forever no one can take the place of MS Dhoni — Puneet Kumar Dwivedi (@PuneetDwivedi22) April 4, 2019

Awwww cutest thing on internet today 😍😍😍 indeed our #Thala❤ https://t.co/mwzHTjsAYM — 💜Priyadharshini❤ (@PriyaMinoz) April 4, 2019

Mumbai Indians handed the defending Champions Chennai Super Kings their first defeat this season at Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 171, CSK fell short by 37 runs. Hardik Pandya, who picked up three wickets and gave just 20 runs in his 4 overs, remained the star player for his side.