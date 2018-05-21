Video: Dhoni playing with his daughter Ziva is the MOST BEAUTIFUL thing on the Internet

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva has turned into Internet’d darling with her adorable videos being shared widely. (Source: Chennai Super Kings/Twitter) MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva has turned into Internet’d darling with her adorable videos being shared widely. (Source: Chennai Super Kings/Twitter)

As fans and followers of MS Dhoni cannot stop gushing over his winning sixer in the Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab match on May 20, he is busy playing with his adorable little daughter, Ziva. The captain cool’s daughter, whose videos create a flutter on the Internet, more often than not, was seen playing with her dad on what seems like a cricket ground. Shared on Twitter by Chennai Super Kings’ team, the father-daughter duo is seen having a great time. She is seen trying to take his cap off, after which the logo of the lion (in CSK’s emblem) catches her attention. She tries to put the cap back on her father’s head and then prances around happily.

Watch the video here.

We think adorable is an absolute understatement. Let us know what you think in the comments’ section below

