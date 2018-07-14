Follow Us:
Saturday, July 14, 2018

Mother of visually-challenged student awarded with honorary law degree by Turkish unversity

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 14, 2018 9:53:18 pm
Photos and videos of the convocation ceremony went viral online. (Source: @seyda_karaoglu/ Twitter)

In a heart-warming gesture, the mother of a visually-challenged girl was conferred with an honorary law degree along with her daughter by a university in Turkey. The emotional video of the convocation ceremony was shared on social media, leaving many teary-eyed. The University of Sakarya made the gesture as they wanted to show appreciation and recognition to Berru Merve Kul and her mother Havva.

According to a report by the BBC, Havva not only encouraged and supported her disabled daughter but also read her lecture notes during her four-year course. Professor Mahmut Bilen, who handed the honorary degree to the mother-daughter duo, shared a video of the ceremony and it quickly went viral.

Watch the video here:

Social media started buzzing with messages saluting the mother for her dedication and perseverance, with some crowning her as ‘Mother of the Year’.

