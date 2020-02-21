Mother Language Day: This video of students from various countries singing the Ekushe February song is winning hearts online

Students from a Bangladesh university came together for the poignant tribute to the martrys who lost their lives to fight for their mother tongue. Students from a Bangladesh university came together for the poignant tribute to the martrys who lost their lives to fight for their mother tongue.

The International Mother Language Day is observed on February 21 to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity. And as people across the globe are celebrating and honoring their mother tongue, a beautiful rendition of ‘Ekushe February’ penned down to honour those who lost their life for their language in then East Bangladesh (now Bangladesh) is going viral.

Penned down by legendary musician and martyred freedom fighter Altaf Mahmud, the video shows students of various countries coming together to sing a soulful rendition of the popular Bengali song, with some lines from the lyrics translated in other languages including Mandarin, English, Tamil, Nepali, Burmese among other.

Watch the video here:

The historic date marks the anniversary of the day when Bangladeshis fought for recognition for the Bangla language, as after partition the then Government of Pakistan declared Urdu to be the sole national language of both East and West Pakistan. On February 21, 1952, police opened fire on protesters during rallies and five men lost their lives, leaving hundred others injured.

The song sung by students and choir of Asian University for Women, Chittagong in Bangladesh features Shaon Mahmud, daughter of Altaf Mahmud and popular Bengali artiste Armeen Musa among others. Although the video was released last year by the university, it resurfaced again this year.

