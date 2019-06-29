Toggle Menu
#MonkeyFace is the latest challenge on TikTok that has users hooked

As the name suggests, the users are switching their face with the face of the primate and participating in the #MonkeyFace challenge, lip-syncing to funny soundtracks.

From switching faces with a monkey to hilarious reactions, here are some of the many trending videos made on the app, take a look at it

TikTok, the short video-making app is recognised as the hub of viral videos as is a plethora of whacky and bizarre clips. And it’s not just the users on the app who are hooked to these hilarious clips, more often than not the videos from the app start doing rounds across social media platform. As users love to participate in the latest challenges trending on it, a new #MonkeyFace challenge is now topping the charts.

As the name suggests, the users on the app are using a monkey filter to switch their face with the face of the primate and lip-sync using various soundtracks.

ALSO READ | Watch the hilarious #HornChallenge keeping TikTok users busy

Take a look at some of the funniest videos trending on this challenege here:

