Saturday, May 16, 2020
Video of mother langur rescuing baby stuck on overhead wire goes viral, netizens cheer happy ending

The video went viral on Twitter after Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan shared the clip saying, "A rescue operation by mother. How can it fail?"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2020 11:56:58 pm
The nail-biting rescue delighted all online, and people were happy that it had a happy ending. (Source: @ParveenKaswan/ Twitter)

A video of a baby langur being rescued by its mother from an overhead electric cable is going viral. The video doing the rounds on various social media platforms shows the smaller one stuck on cable wires trying to find a way to the nearest building. But within a few seconds, the mother sprang into action to save its offspring.

In the viral clip, the baby langur is seen struggling on the wires, scared to take the plunge to land on the roof of the nearby building where others are filmed sitting on the ledge. As it keeps calling for help, the mother langur makes the daring leap and swings the cable hard, hoping that the baby can make the jump, but in vain.

After waiting for some more time, the mother leaps again, this time grabbing the younger one by its arm and landing perfectly on the terrace of the house — all in one go!

Watch the video here:

The video went viral on Twitter after Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan shared the clip saying, “A rescue operation by mother. How can it fail?” Others agreed with him and said a mother’s instinct should never to be underestimated.

