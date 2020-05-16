Video of mother langur rescuing baby stuck on overhead wire goes viral, netizens cheer happy ending

The nail-biting rescue delighted all online, and people were happy that it had a happy ending. (Source: @ParveenKaswan/ Twitter) The nail-biting rescue delighted all online, and people were happy that it had a happy ending. (Source: @ParveenKaswan/ Twitter)

A video of a baby langur being rescued by its mother from an overhead electric cable is going viral. The video doing the rounds on various social media platforms shows the smaller one stuck on cable wires trying to find a way to the nearest building. But within a few seconds, the mother sprang into action to save its offspring.

In the viral clip, the baby langur is seen struggling on the wires, scared to take the plunge to land on the roof of the nearby building where others are filmed sitting on the ledge. As it keeps calling for help, the mother langur makes the daring leap and swings the cable hard, hoping that the baby can make the jump, but in vain.

After waiting for some more time, the mother leaps again, this time grabbing the younger one by its arm and landing perfectly on the terrace of the house — all in one go!

Watch the video here:

A rescue operation by mother. How can it fail ? @zubinashara pic.twitter.com/TYiQpmFdfd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 16, 2020

The video went viral on Twitter after Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan shared the clip saying, “A rescue operation by mother. How can it fail?” Others agreed with him and said a mother’s instinct should never to be underestimated.

(Source: @ParveenKaswan/ Twitter) (Source: @ParveenKaswan/ Twitter)

This is the example of Fear,love & affection for family and relationship..same as like migrants also important for their family, therefore never hurt them,whose are returning.. https://t.co/siAGDMc0YR — K.Krishna Reddy (@KKrishn38914371) May 16, 2020

Yes @ParveenKaswan mother instinct never to be underestimated. https://t.co/1hhHsOSj0w — Zubin Ashara (@zubinashara) May 16, 2020

Rescued her baccha n then cuddled tht little scared baby…something only parents can do 😍 https://t.co/L1hxhFsYOM — 🕉 𝓘𝓼𝓱𝓪 🇮🇳 (@Isha0429) May 16, 2020

Most pious, unconditional relation!! — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) May 16, 2020

Such a wonderful video. Reiterating unflinching faith in mother’s love. 🥰🥰 — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) May 16, 2020

Nail biting operation…. happy ending…🙏🙏👏👏 — Subba Rao🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@yessirtns) May 16, 2020

Rescue karne ke baad 2 thapad lagane wala scene missing hai ! — Vaibhav Singh (@vaibhav330) May 16, 2020

There should be some more video how can a mom stay calm without hitting after the rescue please make sure it’s the end of the video — Abhishek_hindu_iyengar (@Abhishekiyenga1) May 16, 2020

She let him figure out for good few minutes, went home him and came back without him- I think the little one learnt his lesson — nilanjana (@butjustellme) May 16, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd