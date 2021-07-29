Video of monkey playing on principal’s chair in Madhya Pradesh goes viral

This is not the first time a monkey has caught the attention of netizens. (Source: ANI)

A video of a monkey sitting and playing in the chair of a principal at a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior has gone viral on social media.

The 1.15-minute clip features the animal merrily occupying the principal’s chair of the government school, as staff members try to scare it away. However, the monkey looks quite comfortable in the chair and even attempts to tear out the plastic used to cover the chair. Eventually, when a woman staff tries to get close to the animal, it runs away from the room.

This is not the first time a monkey caught the attention of netizens. Earlier in June, a monkey was spotted inside the Delhi Metro coach, prompting a plethora of reactions online, with many wondering how the animal managed to board the train.