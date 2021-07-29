scorecardresearch
Video of monkey playing on principal’s chair in Madhya Pradesh goes viral

The 1.15-minute clip features the animal merrily occupying the principal's chair of the government school as staff members try to scare it away.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2021 9:36:46 pm
monkey sitting Madhya Pradesh Gwalior principal's chair viral video, monkey viral video, monkey trending, monkey indian express, indian express newsThis is not the first time a monkey has caught the attention of netizens. (Source: ANI)

A video of a monkey sitting and playing in the chair of a principal at a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior has gone viral on social media.

The 1.15-minute clip features the animal merrily occupying the principal’s chair of the government school, as staff members try to scare it away. However, the monkey looks quite comfortable in the chair and even attempts to tear out the plastic used to cover the chair. Eventually, when a woman staff tries to get close to the animal, it runs away from the room.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time a monkey caught the attention of netizens. Earlier in June, a monkey was spotted inside the Delhi Metro coach, prompting a plethora of reactions online, with many wondering how the animal managed to board the train. Watch the video here:

