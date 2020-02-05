Monitor lizard’s fight against leopard cub goes viral

In spite of repeatedly scaring the leopard, the lizard eventually loses the fight. In spite of repeatedly scaring the leopard, the lizard eventually loses the fight.

A video of an encounter between a leopard and a monitor lizard has gone viral on social media.

The 2018 clip resurfaced after it was tweeted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan along with a caption that read, “#Leopard V/S Monitor #Lizard. This lizard is a fighter but #Leopards are excellent hunters. Like Jim Corbett, somebody said ‘King in the making’.”

According to a Daily Mail report, the exchange between the two species was filmed at Kaingu Safari Lodge in Zambia. In the 14-second clip, the leopard cub can be seen approaching the lizard as the reptile continues to scare the wild cat with its tail.

Watch the video here:

#Leopard V/S Monitor #Lizard. This lizard is a fighter but #Leopards are excellent hunters. As Jim Corbett somebody said ‘King in the making’. Via Whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/hhway2dxyL — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 5, 2020

In spite of repeatedly scaring the leopard, the lizard eventually loses the fight and is grabbed by the neck before being taken away by te leopard.

