Money tossed from roof in Hong Kong sends people into frenzy

Not too long ago, an armoured truck on a New Jersey highway scattered cash all over the road triggering hysteria. Yet again, an incident of money being tossed from the roof of a building has created a buzz. According to a DailyMail report, banknotes rained down from the roof of a building onto the streets of Hong Kong, that sent the bystanders into a ‘frenzy’.

A video of the occurrence, which stunned many, was shared widely on social media. According to the local report, a man named Wong Ching-kit was the person behind tossing the money and has been arrested for the same. Known as “Coin Young Master”, Wong even live-streamed his arrest.

In the viral clip, notes can be seen falling from the top of a residential building in Sham Shui Po district. While many people rush to grab the money, others can be seen recording the frenzy. According to Sing Tao Daily, the total amount thrown from the roof was around HK$200,000 (Approx 18 lakh).