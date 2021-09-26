Watch: Money Heist’s ‘Bella Ciao’ gets a Gujarati twist, and netizens are loving it!

It seems there’s no dying down of the craze around Money Heist or its theme song in India. Now, after countless covers, a rendition of ‘Bella Ciao’ sung like a bhajan, too, is doing rounds on the internet.

Believe it or not, but a local band in Gujarat was seen performing the Netflix show’s theme song using Indian classical instruments like harmonium, tabla, and manjira. Performed by the musicians at a temple in Gujarati, the Spanish song with a desi twist has got everyone talking online.

Ever since the show, originally known as La Casa De Papel, hit Netflix with its final season in early September, Indians can’t get enough of it and the latest video too got a thumbs up from the fans of the show.

Earlier, Bachpan ka Pyar fame boy, Sahdev Dirdo had hopped onto the bandwagon as well. Even a group of artists with a Marathi twist had covered this song to create awareness about Covid-19 and vaccination. Many Indian celebrities like actor Ayushmann Khurrana and singer Harshdeep Kaur, have given a shot at it as well.

Mumbai Police’s band too won the internet after they performed the theme song recently.

The song, originally a protest anthem used in the 19th century by farmers regained popularity after used in this Spanish series in recent years.