Mizoram man’s creative ‘jugaad’ to take Covid-positive wife to quarantine centre wins the internet

Even though the last few months have been very difficult for people as India battles the second wave of the coronavirus, many have also showed their never-give-up spirit in the time of crisis. Now, video of a man’s innovative approach to take his Covid-19 positive wife to a quarantine centre is winning the internet.

In a video going viral, a man from Bawngkawn locality in Aizawl, Mizoram was seen following Covid-19 protocol, and then some, while taking care of his spouse. Maintaining social distancing, the man was seen driving a jeep while carrying his wife on a trailer attached to the vehicle! The creative jugaad certainly left netizens impressed online and they couldn’t stop gushing about it.

Video showed the woman putting a blue plastic chair on the trailer and then hopping on to it, holding onto the trailer’s side to keep steady. So, while the driver drove the jeep in front, the woman comfortably sat behind. The couple was seen waving back at the camera, as someone filmed them from a building.

“Humour in the time of Covid!” tweeted politician Mmhonlumo Kikon, as he commented on the video. Many also commented how the husband kept his vow to be together “in sickness and in health”, and said the video is a perfect embodiment of “to love and to cherish”.

As people loved the creative solution, they also wished for the woman’s speedy recovery. Many commented that if everyone followed the rules with such seriousness, the country can get over this trying times soon.