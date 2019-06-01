Mizoram Deputy Speaker wields axe to help clear road; viral video wins hearts online

It’s not often we see people in power getting their hands dirty. Mizoram’s Deputy Speaker Pu Lalrinawma, however, is an exception to the rule. During a recent visit to his constituency of Tuikam, the 45-year-old leader took things into his own hands and was seen clearing a fallen tree that had blocked the road instead of assigning the work to someone else.

Axe in hand, a video of Lalrinawma in action has gone viral online. The footage was posted on various popular Facebook groups and soon made its way to Twitter and Instagram as well.

The incident took place when the two-time MLA from Tuikam was on his way to his constituency and seen wielding the axe to cut the log that was blocking traffic.

An engineer by qualification and a member of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly, he is known for his humble practices and living a simple life. Since the state assembly elections last year, he has often been spotted riding his motorcycle to work instead of opting for a beacon car.

His gesture won hearts online and a man who posted the video on Twitter stressed, “This ain’t a photo-op. This is who we are. This is the Mizo way of life.”