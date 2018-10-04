Miss World Bangladesh 2018 contestant shocks judges with her answer to ‘What does H2O mean’

The contestant looked quite confused when a judge asked her a simple question. (Source: Shahed Ahsan/YouTube)

“What does H2O mean?” This was the secondary school chemistry class question that stumped a Miss World Bangladesh 2018 contestant. Was it the pressure of participating at a national event? Quite possible but it didn’t stop the video of the exchange from going viral. During the competition, a judge from the panel asked a contestant what does the chemical formula of water mean. The question left her flummoxed and found her repeating the question before smiling nervously.

Eventually, the judge himself gave out the answer saying that H2O is ‘water’. However, in her defense, the lady responded that there was also a restaurant at Dhanmondi, Dhaka, with the same name.

Watch the video here:

If you thought this contestant is the only one to have made such a silly mistake, then guess what you are wrong. Back in 2000, former Miss World Priyanka Chopra made a silly one herself. Watch the video here:

Wondering what her mistake was? Chopra was asked who did she consider to be the most successful women living in the world today. To which she responded Mother Teresa. However, Teresa died in 1997, whereas Chopra was asked the question in the year 2000.

