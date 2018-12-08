Watch: Miss Universe Singapore honours historic Trump-Kim handshake with her national costume

The historic peace summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung-Un has gained a special memorabilia in form of a dress! Celebrating the landmark summit that took place in Singapore’s Sentosa Island, Miss Universe Singapore’s national costume for the beauty pageant is paying homage to the meeting. The electric blue national costume, a flowing gown, consists of 3m-long white dove wings, a peace symbol incorporated into the bodice and the skirt adorned with a digital print of a famous handshake over the Singapore skyline bearing flags of both nations.

Photos and videos of 23-year-old Zahra Khanum, flaunting the dress has gone viral.

Miss Universe Singapore’s national costume pays homage to Kim-Trump summit pic.twitter.com/L6dQUtZGbV — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 8, 2018

However, not everyone was happy seeing the dress as they questioned how flags of two foreign countries were apt for representing Singapore. However, defending the decision, Khanum while speaking to Channel NewsAsia, said that the costume depicted a “bigger picture” representation of what Singapore stands for.

“This is just a representation of what Singapore stands for, which is world peace, and the fact that Singapore is reaching out to other countries to create positive relationships,” the designer of the dress, Moe Kasim, told Reuters.

The dress also became a viral meme, with many photoshopping the images of the historic handshake.