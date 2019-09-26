Michigan cops rescue python from car engine, video goes viral

Toggle Menu
The video, which has been viewed over 17000 times, features a lady police officer pulling out the python from the car's engine before safely placing it in a box near her.

While many praised the police officer for her courage, others wondered how the cops were able to find the snake hiding in the vehicle.

Police officers in Michigan, USA left netizens impressed after they safely removed a python from inside a car’s engine. The video of the rescue was later shared on the Facebook page of the Shelby Township Police Department along with a caption that read, “This is probably not the kind of call Officer Fettig expected to take tonight… oh, and is anyone in the area of Hamlin and Ryan missing their pet Python?”

