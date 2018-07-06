Social experiment explores how many give up their seat for a pregnant woman in a metro

How many people do you think stood up for the pregnant lady? (Source: SWNS Digital/YouTube) How many people do you think stood up for the pregnant lady? (Source: SWNS Digital/YouTube)

If you commute using the metro daily, then you definitely know how difficult it is to get a seat during rush hour. Though certain seats are reserved for different categories, they are often occupied by others. An ambassador for the #ExpectingChange campaign – which encourages expectant mothers to not hesitate to ask for a seat – Anna Whitehouse decided to do something to spread awareness about the issue.

She performed a social experiment by recording the number of people in a train who would give up their seats for a pregnant woman. The mother of two wore a fake pregnancy bump and travelled on a metro, counting the number of people who stood up to offer her a seat. While most people were busy on their phones, some were nice enough to give the lady a seat without asking.

Wondering what happened in the end? Watch the video here:

Would you offer your seat to an expecting woman? Tell us in the comments section below.

