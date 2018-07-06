Follow Us:
Friday, July 06, 2018
Social experiment explores how many give up their seat for a pregnant woman in a metro

As part of a social experiment, a seemingly pregnant woman boarded a metro and counted the number of people who gave up their seats. Their reactions were also recorded.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 6, 2018 4:31:31 pm
How many people do you think stood up for the pregnant lady? (Source: SWNS Digital/YouTube)
If you commute using the metro daily, then you definitely know how difficult it is to get a seat during rush hour. Though certain seats are reserved for different categories, they are often occupied by others. An ambassador for the #ExpectingChange campaign – which encourages expectant mothers to not hesitate to ask for a seat – Anna Whitehouse decided to do something to spread awareness about the issue.

ALSO READ | This Dad writes sweetest report card for autistic daughter, leaves Twitterati emotional

She performed a social experiment by recording the number of people in a train who would give up their seats for a pregnant woman. The mother of two wore a fake pregnancy bump and travelled on a metro, counting the number of people who stood up to offer her a seat. While most people were busy on their phones, some were nice enough to give the lady a seat without asking.

Wondering what happened in the end? Watch the video here:

Would you offer your seat to an expecting woman? Tell us in the comments section below.

