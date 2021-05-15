Meteorologist ‘multiplies’ on live TV after glitch, hilarious clip goes viral

Netizens loved how the presenter carried on and had fun with the glitch. (Source: FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul/ Youtube)

Live television can be outright hilarious sometimes. In one such case, a weather reporter in the US when faced with a whacky glitch decided to play along, delighting not just viewers but netizens worldwide in these gloomy times.

Earlier this week, Jennifer McDermed, a meteorologist at FOX 9, was presenting weather forecast. To her surprise, she suddenly saw that instead of the graphics, there were “multiple” images of her on the screen. Not the one to lose her nerve, McDermed made the most of the virtual, glitch. She broke out in peals of laughter and began moving her hands to see the hilarious effect unfold on the giant screen.

Onscreen behind McDermed, viewers saw an array of McDermeds— each bigger and blurrier than the last. McDermed even attempted a train on air, amusing her fellow anchors in the studio. “That was too many of me,” she said. “I can’t even handle myself, let alone 10 of me” she joked. “It was like psychedelic and groovy,” an anchor responded.

Watch the video here:

The issue resolved itself pretty quickly but McDermed had a hard time controlling her laughter as she carried on inform weather forecast to viewers. While the meteorologist at Fox affiliate in Minneapolis-St. Paul played along, she did admit to getting a headache from the trippy visuals.

As the visuals went viral with many coming up with hilarious comparisons, McDermed, showing a cool sense of humour, also updated her contact photo on her phone.

My friends hate me. pic.twitter.com/ENw4IIaxFa — Jennifer McDermed (@McDermedFox9) May 12, 2021

As the clip went viral, people on social media loved it and wondered if all weather reports can be in this format.