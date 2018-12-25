Merry Christmas: These desi rendition of ‘Jingle Bells’ will make your day!

It’s Christmas and the festive season is incomplete without decorative lights, pine trees, Santa Claus and, of course, carols. And Jingle Bells is by far the most loved Christmas number and has been adapted in several languages around the world. Now, wishing desi Twitter users on Christmas to mark Santa’s epic journey around the globe distributing gifts, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared a desi version of the famous song and Tweeple are thrilled.

The footage showed a group of musicians performing the song with a desi touch — dhol! Yes, singing the song to dhol beats, the group’s Punjabi rendition has the Mahindra Group chairman impressed along with several others online.

“Now I don’t think I’ll ever be able to hear jingle bells without hearing the sound of dhols in my head…Oye Jingle Balle Balle! A very Merry Christmas to all,” he tweeted.

Now I don’t think I’ll ever be able to hear jingle bells without hearing the sound of dhols in my head…Oye Jingle Balle Balle! A very Merry Christmas to all.. pic.twitter.com/ddlje0Brhj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 25, 2018

Many loved the video and one even shared another animated version of Jingle Bells but in Bhojpuri and that too left others excited.

And if you’re from Mumbai, then this one shouldn’t be missed.