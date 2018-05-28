Menstrual Hygiene Day: What if boys had periods? This short film raises a significant question

This short shows how if men had to go through periods, there wouldn’t have been much to be ‘ashamed’ of. This short shows how if men had to go through periods, there wouldn’t have been much to be ‘ashamed’ of.

One of the many efforts to normalise conversations on and around menstruation, a short film called ‘First Period’ is one of the latest to join the list. Released on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, the film’s perspective aims to show how narratives in a ‘man’s world’ do not have a taboo associated with it. For instance, while men smoking is seen as normal (not considering the repercussions on health), a woman smoking attracts startled eyes and disapproving clicks of tongues. Similarly, this short shows how if men had to go through periods, there wouldn’t have been much to be ‘ashamed’ of. Scenes show Ayush’s father and grandfather assuring him “this happens to everyone and there is nothing to worry about,” Ayush going out and buying biodegradable sanitary napkins (without a black polythene cover to hide it in) with his uncle, Ayush’s class teacher talking to him about periods ‘normally’ — a stream of events that would have been hugely different, in the case of a girl on the first day of her periods.

Watch the video here.

Let us know what you think of the film in the comments’ section below.

