Friday, May 07, 2021
‘Can we make this compulsory?’: Men use a period cramp simulator and the results are hilarious

The video comes at a time when debate surrounding period leaves has dominated the conversation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 7, 2021 8:16:16 pm
There’s no dearth of prank and experimental videos on social media platforms, and often people film themselves trying something for the first time just for views. However, an experiment by a group of men to simulate the experience of period pain is being widely shared online as women are dubbing it as “educational”.

In a TikTok video by US artist Nilla Allin, a few men are seen trying a period pain simulator to understand what women around the world go through every month. The clip showed the man falling on the ground, limping and wincing in pain, resquesting to stp the moment the device hit the level of 10.

However, when women try the same level, they don’t even flinch. “It’s nothing”, a woman is heard saying, while another is left baffled as she asks, “That’s it?!” While the men were seen squeaking aloud in pain, the woman in the clip were left laughing.

As the woman continued to say that their pain is ten times worse, one man is heard saying, “There’s no way you are walking around like this!!!”

The video got many talking online after a journalist Clara Jeffery shared it on Twitter. After sharing the clip, she also added: “Can we also get them to try a ‘childbirth’ and ‘menopause’ simulator?”

The video quickly garnered a lot of attention from both men and women online. While some men tried to argue nothing compares to the pain if they have been hit in the groin, Jeffery asked whether that happens every month for many years of their life.

While many woman asked where they could buy the simulator — transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) machines — for men around them to try it, others thought every man should try it once. The video also started a conversation about period leaves and why women have been advocating for it.

