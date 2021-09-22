Men rescue scared kangaroo from freezing water in Australia, watch video

Two good Samaritans got into a chilly lake in Australia to help a stranded kangaroo.The story of the heartwarming rescue of the marsupial is going viral online, with people lauding the two men for their actions.

In a video going viral, two people were seen slowly approaching the scared animal standing in the freezing waters of Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra on Tuesday morning. The duo, who are being hailed as ‘heroes’ were seen assuring the roo that they mean no harm and are there to help.

The animal was shivering and appeared visibly exhausted, and was seen throwing its arms in the air nervously as they neared it. However, determined to help the kangaroo, the men lifted it out of the cold water safely.

As they both waded through the cold waters, with the kangaroo in their arms, another passerby helped them lift it up on the pavement. The third man tried to calm the animal by holding its hands and gently rubbing its body.

The act came to light when it was caught on camera by passer-by David Boyd, who posted the video on a Canberra group Facebook page. “Well done to these two guys absolute champions – bloody freezing – good news the kangaroo came good,” Boyd wrote online.

After it was brought out of the water, the animal was seen nuzzling its head and holding hands of all three rescuers as if to express gratitude. Off-camera, a person was heard saying, “Aww he’s thanking ya,” in the video. Other passersby were also applauding the kind act of humanity.

Boyd also added on Facebook that the kangaroo was in a bit of shock, but it took about “30 minutes for the animal to perk up again,” according to Daily Mail.

ABC Net, identified one of the rescuers as Nic Crowther, who was out with a group for his early-morning exercise in the lockdown, when he come across a kangaroo stuck in the shallow water near Commonwealth Avenue bridge.

Crowther told the media outlet that the group made a call to wildlife experts to come and assist but eventually decided to “just deal with it in the moment”, adding it “just looked like he wanted help”.

While they have been earning plaudits online, the man said it was something that needed to be done in the situation. “At the end of the day I think it’s just what any warm-blooded person would do,” he said. “In bushfires and COVID, people are always happy to help, it’s just what we do as a community.”

Many appreciated that the men jumped in the water to help the animal despite the freezing temperature.

