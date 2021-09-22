scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Must Read

Men rescue scared kangaroo from freezing water in Australia, watch video

In a video going viral, two men were seen approaching the scared animal standing in the freezing waters of Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 22, 2021 4:29:04 pm
men save kangaroo, kangaroo saved from freezing lake, canberra kangaroo lake rescue, kangaroo Lake Burley Griffin, viral news, good news, indian expressAccording to eye witness the kangaroo was doing fine after being pulled out of the freezing waters.

Two good Samaritans got into a chilly lake in Australia to help a stranded kangaroo.The story of the heartwarming rescue of the marsupial is going viral online, with people lauding the two men for their actions.

In a video going viral, two people were seen slowly approaching the scared animal standing in the freezing waters of Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra on Tuesday morning. The duo, who are being hailed as ‘heroes’ were seen assuring the roo that they mean no harm and are there to help.

The animal was shivering and appeared visibly exhausted, and was seen throwing its arms in the air nervously as they neared it. However, determined to help the kangaroo, the men lifted it out of the cold water safely.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As they both waded through the cold waters, with the kangaroo in their arms, another passerby helped them lift it up on the pavement. The third man tried to calm the animal by holding its hands and gently rubbing its body.

The act came to light when it was caught on camera by passer-by David Boyd, who posted the video on a Canberra group Facebook page. “Well done to these two guys absolute champions – bloody freezing – good news the kangaroo came good,” Boyd wrote online.

After it was brought out of the water, the animal was seen nuzzling its head and holding hands of all three rescuers as if to express gratitude. Off-camera, a person was heard saying, “Aww he’s thanking ya,” in the video. Other passersby were also applauding the kind act of humanity.

Boyd also added on Facebook that the kangaroo was in a bit of shock, but it took about “30 minutes for the animal to perk up again,” according to Daily Mail.

ABC Net, identified one of the rescuers as Nic Crowther, who was out with a group for his early-morning exercise in the lockdown, when he come across a kangaroo stuck in the shallow water near Commonwealth Avenue bridge.

Crowther told the media outlet that the group made a call to wildlife experts to come and assist but eventually decided to “just deal with it in the moment”, adding it “just looked like he wanted help”.

While they have been earning plaudits online, the man said it was something that needed to be done in the situation. “At the end of the day I think it’s just what any warm-blooded person would do,” he said. “In bushfires and COVID, people are always happy to help, it’s just what we do as a community.”

Many appreciated that the men jumped in the water to help the animal despite the freezing temperature.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 22: Latest News

Advertisement