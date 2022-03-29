scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Men on bullock cart poke animal to run faster. Watch what happened next

Netizens were glad that there was no incoming traffic from the other side of the road.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 29, 2022 5:45:06 pm
The video shot by a passerby shows passengers hitting the ground hard and the animal bolting away.

A bullock decided to fight back after being harassed by those riding the cart it was pulling and is now winning the internet for its plucky behaviour.

In an undated video doing rounds on social media, two bullock carts can be seen racing on a road along with a two-wheeler. A group of men riding one of the shabby bullock carts is seen trying to force the animal to run faster on a city road. One of the men is seen poking the bovine with long poles that looked like PVC pipes to run faster as others cheer along.

As the repetitive poking continued, it clearly left the animal irked. In a bid to run away, the bullock then diverts from its course and slams onto the divider on road, overturning the cart. The video shot by a passerby shows passengers hitting the ground hard and the animal bolting away.

While a motorcycle can be seen as the men fall to the ground, luckily the rider dodges and passes through without hitting any of those sprawled on the road.

“Karma,” IFS Susanta Nanda aptly captioned the video while sharing it on Twitter.

While most agreed with Nanda and remarked with “tit for tat”, others were glad that there was no incoming traffic from the other side of the road. Others were also concerned about the animal that dashed off and hoped it wasn’t injured by any vehicle on the road.

Many reacting to the video urged the men to be traced and hoped they are punished for ill-treating the innocent animal.

