Men on bullock cart poke animal to run faster. Watch what happened next

A bullock decided to fight back after being harassed by those riding the cart it was pulling and is now winning the internet for its plucky behaviour.

In an undated video doing rounds on social media, two bullock carts can be seen racing on a road along with a two-wheeler. A group of men riding one of the shabby bullock carts is seen trying to force the animal to run faster on a city road. One of the men is seen poking the bovine with long poles that looked like PVC pipes to run faster as others cheer along.

As the repetitive poking continued, it clearly left the animal irked. In a bid to run away, the bullock then diverts from its course and slams onto the divider on road, overturning the cart. The video shot by a passerby shows passengers hitting the ground hard and the animal bolting away.

While a motorcycle can be seen as the men fall to the ground, luckily the rider dodges and passes through without hitting any of those sprawled on the road.

“Karma,” IFS Susanta Nanda aptly captioned the video while sharing it on Twitter.

Karma 🙏

(Watch till the end) pic.twitter.com/4ixpQ7Z5xO — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2022

While most agreed with Nanda and remarked with “tit for tat”, others were glad that there was no incoming traffic from the other side of the road. Others were also concerned about the animal that dashed off and hoped it wasn’t injured by any vehicle on the road.

Many reacting to the video urged the men to be traced and hoped they are punished for ill-treating the innocent animal.

The buffalo🐃 has won — Radha Kumar (@Radhu2019) March 28, 2022

Tit for tat! — Sudakshina De (@DeSudakshina) March 28, 2022

Hope the poor buffalo is fine!? — Anupama (@innarao) March 28, 2022

Hope the bull was not mistreated for causing the accident… — Ami Bhatt 🇮🇳 (@amibhatt) March 29, 2022

That was brilliant, he knows its going to topple. — SivaGuru (@Arumugamblr) March 28, 2022

Mzaa aa gya bhai pic.twitter.com/olvogme0PS — Abhishek Dwivedi (@Abhishe80717311) March 28, 2022

Are these people identified and punished? — @bhaven (@BHAVEN04397607) March 28, 2022

Karma is the vicious circle 🔴 — Vanita Winnie Gupta (@IamVanitawinnie) March 29, 2022

Not a great ending! but still a bit of taste of their own medicine they got. — Pratik Kushwaha (@pm_am04) March 28, 2022

Naturally the animal took revenge

Action has reaction. This is KARMA — KG Singh (@KGSingh23333363) March 29, 2022

Karma is just the return of your previous deed . https://t.co/9Jj5qbnfl3 — Himanshu Mishra (@Himansh29922399) March 29, 2022

This Bull has Shown Awesome Brilliance.

A great presence of mind and perfect level of execution. https://t.co/xuslSKQGFn — Bhargav (@Bhargav_ViNSi) March 29, 2022

What goes around comes back around 😆😆 https://t.co/Sh3KX38BMj — Sathishsk (@Sathish1911) March 28, 2022