WATCH: These men showing their dance moves on ‘Maar Daala’ will leave you ROFL-ing!

Having a bad day? This video might cheer you up. (Source: divamagazinepakistan/Instagram) Having a bad day? This video might cheer you up. (Source: divamagazinepakistan/Instagram)

In this age, it does not take long time for information to travel from one part of the world to another. Whether it is news, videos or even viral photos, various social networking platforms make it easy for people to connect and share. Recently, a video of four men dancing on the famous track ‘Maar Daala’ from Bollywood’s Devdas has got everyone talking.

ALSO READ | Woman from the ‘Chai peelo’ video is back! This time dancing to ‘Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main’

Shared by Diva Magazine Pakistan on Instagram, the short clip features the men amusing everyone around them by dancing in a frenzied way on the song. After just four hours of being posted, the video has garnered over 25 thousand views. Even though the clip is short, the dance moves of these men are sure to make you laugh.

Watch the video here:

Do you know anyone or group that could give these guys a match? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd