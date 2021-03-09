Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview was reimagined as saas-bahu soap and it’s hilarious

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 19,000 views and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens.

As the much-awaited interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with American talk show host, Oprah Winfrey was aired on Sunday, social media was flooded with netizens reacting to the revelations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

During the candid conversation with Oprah, Markle spoke about her time with the Royal family, the birth of their son and the couple’s decision to step back as working royals.

While several intense moments occurred as the duo spoke about their struggles in the past four years, it is this desi spoof of the conversation that has caught the attention of many. With added dramatic sound effects and flashes, here is how the interview would be had it been an Indian drama.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 19,000 views and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens.