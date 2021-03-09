scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Latest news

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview was reimagined as saas-bahu soap and it’s hilarious

While several intense moments occurred as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke about their struggles in the past four years, it is this desi spoof of the conversation that has caught the attention of many.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 9, 2021 5:15:05 pm
meghan markle prince harry interview oprah winfrey, meghan markle prince harry royals revelations, meghan markle prince harry trending, meghan markle prince harry interview, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has garnered over 19,000 views and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens. 

As the much-awaited interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with American talk show host, Oprah Winfrey was aired on Sunday, social media was flooded with netizens reacting to the revelations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

During the candid conversation with Oprah, Markle spoke about her time with the Royal family, the birth of their son and the couple’s decision to step back as working royals.

While several intense moments occurred as the duo spoke about their struggles in the past four years, it is this desi spoof of the conversation that has caught the attention of many. With added dramatic sound effects and flashes, here is how the interview would be had it been an Indian drama.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 19,000 views and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement