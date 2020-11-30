This 1968 dance performance of a young Hema Malini is winning hearts online

From playing pivotal roles in movies such as 'Sholay', 'Dream Girl', 'Seeta aur Geeta' to mesmerising the audience with her dance moves, the Bollywood veteran has done it all.

Hema Malini recently rejoiced at being a grandparent once again after her younger daughter Ahana Deol gave birth to twins. The veteran actress and politician turned 72 last month, with netizens showering Bollywood’s “Dream Girl” with a lot of love.

From playing pivotal roles in movies such as ‘Sholay’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Seeta aur Geeta’ to showing her elegant dancing skills, Hema Malini has mesmerised viewers for decades with her evergreen performances. Recently, a clip from 1968 where a young Hema Malini can be seen performing Bharatanatyam has resurfaced on social media.

Watch the video here:

Captioned “A clip from L’inde Fantôme by Louis Malle,” the 1.53-minute clip has been viewed over two lakh times, with fans of the actor praising her for the performance.

Hema Malini is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and landed her first lead role in the 1986 Hindi film “Sapno Ka Saudagar”, where she starred alongside Raj Kapoor.

