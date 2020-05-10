‘We are in this together’: Medical team recreates Michael Kiwanuka’s song ‘Love & Hate’

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over one million times and been flooded with people complimenting the medical workers Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over one million times and been flooded with people complimenting the medical workers

A cardiology team at München Klinik, Germany, decided to do a music medley in order to beat the stress amid the gloom due to the Covid-19 pandemic across the world.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the group rehashed British singer Michael Kiwanuka’s popular song ‘Love & Hate’ and changed the lyrics to relay a message of “holding together” amid the crisis.

“To our friends in Italy, Spain, France, the UK, the US and all over the planet: this message goes out to you directly from the hard-working medical staff from München Klinik. We are in this together! This virus can’t take us down! It can’t break us down, we will keep on fighting here, so let’s work together patiently and stay for us at home!” read the caption of the video.

watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over one million times and flooded with people complimenting the medical workers. “Thank you all for singing this song! We received a wonderful gift, it is so encouraging,” read one of the many comments in the viral clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd