Customer who threw milkshake and fought with McDonald’s employee issued ‘citation for misdemeanor’

A shocking incident of a McDonald’s employee trashing a customer had come to light after the video of the same went viral. According to a Daily Mail report, the fight took place as the customer allegedly tried to fill up a water cup with free soda.

In the viral clip, the employee Erika Chavolla and customer Sabrinah Fontelar can be seen engaging in an argument before the latter threw milkshake at the former. It is then that the fight broke out in the restaurant.

The one-minute clip was posted online by a Nevada resident Marie Dayag. Along with the video she wrote, “The lady asked for a water cup and supervisor shut down the soda machine because she wasn’t letting her get a free soda.”

According to The New York Post, Laura Meltzer, a spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that Fontelar was issued a “citation for misdemeanor battery” and would have to appear in court. Fontelar claimed on Instagram that the fight with the McDonald’s worker started as they did not want to take her money for a soda after she had asked for a free water cup.

However, as per the same report, a witness claimed that the incident took place because Fontelar could not pay for the soda.

