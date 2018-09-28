Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

VIDEO: Mass brawl breaks out in UK school after student allegedly rips off girl’s headscarf

In the viral clip, one can see several students involved in a fight, pushing and punching one another. Police officers along with dogs reached the premises of the Fir Vale School in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, to break the fight among the students.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 28, 2018 5:37:37 pm
Fir Vale School in Sheffield school fight, headscarf leads to fight, brawl in school after girl's headscarf torn, In the viral video, the students can be seen punching each other around. (Source: YouTube)
Related News

A horrific brawl flared up in a school canteen after a student allegedly ‘ripped’ a girl’s headscarf, according to a Daily Mail report. Police officers along with a canine unit reached the premises of the Fir Vale School in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, to break up the riot which involved over 100 people during lunchtime.

ALSO READ | This video of two fighting pythons falling into bedroom scares netizens

A video of the incident, which was recorded and shared by students of the school, went viral on social media. According to the same report, the school was under lockdown following the violence.

Watch the video here:

In the viral clip, one can see several students involved in a fight, pushing and punching one another. According to the news report, the parents claimed that the brawl broke out among the students after a female student’s scarf was torn off. “The day before the riot there was an incident between a Yemeni girl and an Eastern European girl and her headscarf was ripped off,” Arfan Abbas, father of two, told the news company. Another parent Amjad Yasin stated that it was a girl from ‘Somalia’, who was involved in a fight with an ‘Eastern European girl’ before one of girl’s headscarf was torn off.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement