VIDEO: Mass brawl breaks out in UK school after student allegedly rips off girl’s headscarf

In the viral video, the students can be seen punching each other around. (Source: YouTube) In the viral video, the students can be seen punching each other around. (Source: YouTube)

A horrific brawl flared up in a school canteen after a student allegedly ‘ripped’ a girl’s headscarf, according to a Daily Mail report. Police officers along with a canine unit reached the premises of the Fir Vale School in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, to break up the riot which involved over 100 people during lunchtime.

A video of the incident, which was recorded and shared by students of the school, went viral on social media. According to the same report, the school was under lockdown following the violence.

Watch the video here:

In the viral clip, one can see several students involved in a fight, pushing and punching one another. According to the news report, the parents claimed that the brawl broke out among the students after a female student’s scarf was torn off. “The day before the riot there was an incident between a Yemeni girl and an Eastern European girl and her headscarf was ripped off,” Arfan Abbas, father of two, told the news company. Another parent Amjad Yasin stated that it was a girl from ‘Somalia’, who was involved in a fight with an ‘Eastern European girl’ before one of girl’s headscarf was torn off.

