Bride, groom make each other wear masks at wedding, video goes viral

The couple’s new ritual has left people in splits online. (@adhsweta/ TikTok) The couple’s new ritual has left people in splits online. (@adhsweta/ TikTok)

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced people across the globe to adopt new practices and tweak old existing traditions. One such new ritual of ‘exchanging masks’ seen at a wedding amidst lockdown has left netizens in splits.

Though most festivals and celebrations involving big gatherings have been cancelled, a number of wedding ceremonies while following lockdown rules have taken place. As masks have become an integral part of the bridal wear, this Nepali couple is going viral for making one another wear face masks during the ceremony.

Originally posted on TikTok by user Sweta Adhikari (@adhsweta), the viral clip shows the bride and groom sitting side by side on chairs and making each other wear masks as guests applaud and cheer. One woman is also heard saying in background, “Virus…now, no more virus.”

Wow.. wermaala ki jagaah mask pehnaai ki rasam.. pic.twitter.com/eOheHHupMo — Arif Aajakia (@arifaajakia) June 4, 2020

While the original post has been now removed from the app, the clip has been shared on other social media platforms with all making the same joke dubbing their actions as ‘new corona rituals’ at weddings.

जल कि जगहा

सैनेटाइजर से

सैनेटाइजिगं रस्म — Ramkishan (@Ramkish46953080) June 5, 2020

Good initiative , need of the hour.😎 — Sangeet Singh Rawat (@SangeetSinghRa4) June 4, 2020

Ab saaliyan dulhe ke jootein nahi, mask churaegi 😂 pic.twitter.com/8LOo9vjuga — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 4, 2020

Mask chura nahi payengi…. Kyun baaki lauta denge unse leke so that they don’t catch Corona 😂 — Avinav (@avinav2712) June 4, 2020

Ab saat janmo tak apna muh band rakhiyo 😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😝 https://t.co/vbuNtAPSXe — N@g@r@j 🐍🔱 (@LoneWar17286589) June 4, 2020

Across the world, couples have either been forced to ditch their wedding plans or carry on with the event with few guests, with some moving their wedding plans online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd