Friday, June 05, 2020
COVID19

Bride, groom make each other wear masks at wedding, video goes viral

Originally posted on TikTok by user Sweta Adhikari (@adhsweta), the viral clip shows the bride and groom sitting side by side on chairs and making each other wear masks as guests applaud and cheer. One woman is also heard saying in background, "Virus...now, no more virus."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2020 11:20:35 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus wedding, lockdown marriage, quarantine wedding, nepali wedding, corona wedding ritual, mask exchange wedding ritual, viral videos, funny tiktok videos, indian express The couple’s new ritual has left people in splits online. (@adhsweta/ TikTok)

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced people across the globe to adopt new practices and tweak old existing traditions. One such new ritual of ‘exchanging masks’ seen at a wedding amidst lockdown has left netizens in splits.

Though most festivals and celebrations involving big gatherings have been cancelled, a number of wedding ceremonies while following lockdown rules have taken place. As masks have become an integral part of the bridal wear, this Nepali couple is going viral for making one another wear face masks during the ceremony.

While the original post has been now removed from the app, the clip has been shared on other social media platforms with all making the same joke dubbing their actions as ‘new corona rituals’ at weddings.

Across the world, couples have either been forced to ditch their wedding plans or carry on with the event with few guests, with some moving their wedding plans online.

