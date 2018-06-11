WATCH: This mash-up video of Salman Khan with woman from ‘Chai Pi Lo’ clip has left everyone ROFL-ing

The mash-up video of Salman Khan’s hit song with her tea drinking video has left people down memory lane. The mash-up video of Salman Khan’s hit song with her tea drinking video has left people down memory lane.

Over the last couple of weeks, Netizens have been invited to drink tea with Somvati Mahawar. Well, you may not know her name but if you are active on any social media site, it must have been impossible to avoid the ‘Chai Pi Lo video’. Yes, the random yet famous video of a woman invited her social media “friends” to enjoy a cup of tea. The video has taken the Internet by storm with many wondering why it went viral in the first place.

And after series of her similar ‘chai drinking ’ videos went viral, it was raining memes and jokes online. Now owing to her popularity, she even got a Bollywood spoof featuring Salman Khan! Remember Khan’s 90s’ hit ‘Ek Garam Chai ki Paili Ho’ by Anu Malik? Yes, a video of her is going viral with Khan’s feat and it has left people in splits.

Watch the video here:

