Wednesday, June 13, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • WATCH: This mash-up video of Salman Khan with woman from ‘Chai Pi Lo’ clip has left everyone ROFL-ing

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2018 10:26:43 pm
salman khan, chai pi lo video, chai pi lo video, what is chai pi lo video, random viral video, Instagram user chai pi lo video, indian express, indian express news The mash-up video of Salman Khan’s hit song with her tea drinking video has left people down memory lane.
Over the last couple of weeks, Netizens have been invited to drink tea with Somvati Mahawar. Well, you may not know her name but if you are active on any social media site, it must have been impossible to avoid the ‘Chai Pi Lo video’. Yes, the random yet famous video of a woman invited her social media “friends” to enjoy a cup of tea. The video has taken the Internet by storm with many wondering why it went viral in the first place.

ALSO READ | ‘Hello friends, Chai Pi Lo!’ This woman is now an Internet sensation, Netizens are wondering why

And after series of her similar ‘chai drinking ’ videos went viral, it was raining memes and jokes online. Now owing to her popularity, she even got a Bollywood spoof featuring Salman Khan! Remember Khan’s 90s’ hit ‘Ek Garam Chai ki Paili Ho’ by Anu Malik? Yes, a video of her is going viral with Khan’s feat and it has left people in splits.

Watch the video here:

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

