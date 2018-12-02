Mary Kom packs a punch while singing too, here is proof

When it comes to boxing, time and again Mary Kom has proven her skill. However, there is more to the Indian boxer, who won her 6th gold medal at the World Boxing Championships and became the joint most successful boxer (Men and Women) in the history of World Championships. The 36-year-old boxer was recently spotted at an event where she stunned her audience with her singing skills.

Advertising

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Kom can be seen singing the popular music track ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’ sung by Lata Mangeshkar from the movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai. With her singing performance, Kom managed to amaze many. People were quite surprised to see a different side of the boxer. Wondering what we are talking about?

Watch the video here:

Quite versatile. Don’t you think?