Remember the US envoy in India who ran a #SareeSearch last year? Here’s her message this year

Drapped in a saree by herself, she tells everyone how much she enjoys wearing six-yards these days. (Source: US Embassy India/ Facebook) Drapped in a saree by herself, she tells everyone how much she enjoys wearing six-yards these days. (Source: US Embassy India/ Facebook)

MaryKay Carlson, the US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) in Delhi fell in love with sarees ever since she came to India. In a new video released by the US Embassy, Carlson talks about her love for sarees and it highlights the culture and diversity of the nation.

It all began last year when she ran an epic #SareeSearch online urging people to vote for the one she could wear on Indian Independence Day. What started as a campaign for her six-yards debutante turned into a full-fledged love. And now, a year later, she has turned into a pro — even wearing sarees every day to work for a week!

Watch the video here:

“Most people are pleased to see their rich culture, especially the khadi culture and its link to the Independence Day that is celebrated by all the people. The sarees, especially during Independence Day represent the vast culture, colour and diversity of this great country,” she said while greeting everyone Happy Independence Day ahead of August 15 celebrations.

The video created quite a buzz online and Netizens were thrilled to share her rich collection of stress and lauds her for carrying it effortlessly.

The saree love knows no boundary https://t.co/e4sAAhJ39J — Mallika Sudhir (@mallika_sudhir) August 10, 2018

Wow! What a tribute to saree ! Inspiring.. https://t.co/Url74zNgfx — lakshmi iyer (@liyer) August 10, 2018

That’s so fantastic, thanks for honouring the saree which is such a versatile attire #khadi #handlooms — Kavitha Yarlagadda (@Kavitayarlagada) August 11, 2018

Thank you !! You look so amazing in a saree and lovved your draping. Very impressive collection and knowledge.Sharing this across. ♥️ — Veni La (@venidium22) August 11, 2018

