Actor Martin Sheen once quoted Rabindrananth Tagore to urge people to vote

Every year, the Republic Day celebration is concluded by singing the national anthem of India “Jana Gana Mana” originally composed as ‘Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata’ by renowned Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore. Though Tagore is known to have influenced and reshaped Bengali literature and music, his work has inspired many globally as well.

In a 2016 video, which has resurfaced on social media, Hollywood actor Martin Sheen is heard urging voters to make their voices heard by going and voting on election day. Quoting Tagore’s “Chitto jetha bhoyshunyo” which translates to “Where the mind is without fear,” Sheen aims to drive home a point.

Watch the video here:

“We are called to lift up this nation and all its people to the place where the heart is without fear and the head is held high,” says Sheen, reciting the words written by Tagore.

India celebrated the 70th Republic Day today with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath — the city’s centrepiece boulevard — in presence of thousands of spectators including foreign dignitaries and the country’s top political and military brass.