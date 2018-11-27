Two NASA team members had a ‘Mars landing handshake’ that’s now going viral

NASA’s InSight probe has safely landed on Mars, but the achievement sparked an epic celebration at the space organisation’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is now going viral. After InSight survived “seven minutes of terror” to touch down safely, engineers and scientists broke out into celebrations with hugs, a celebratory handshake with fist bumps, and dabs!

It stood out also due to the absolute silence of scientists and engineers inside Mission Control, even after the successful landing.

Watch the moment here:

Our @NASAInSight spacecraft stuck the #MarsLanding! Its new home is Elysium Planitia, a still, flat region where it’s set to study seismic waves and heat deep below the surface of the Red Planet for a planned two-year mission. Learn more: https://t.co/fIPATUugFo pic.twitter.com/j0hXTjhV6I — NASA (@NASA) November 26, 2018

Of course, people noticed the handshake and started talking about it online.

Someone learn that handshake with me. Pls. I beg. I need it. https://t.co/CupKcpTmWC — wordcouture (@ophealian) November 27, 2018

NASA with the illest handshake. In our newsroom, we just snap an Oreo in half. #MarsLanding #InSight pic.twitter.com/8Yb0681x1H — Nina Lin (@nlinphoto) November 26, 2018

Did NASA just do a touchdown celebration? That was kinda lit. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2018

Not sure if I’m more excited about the landing or this dope ass handshake. https://t.co/4bDcosnO2D — Margaret Brown (@margaretiscoolx) November 26, 2018

May we all have a NASA nerd handshake moment in our lives. https://t.co/QJ4w0MzTZg — Mythili Sampathkumar (@MythiliSk) November 26, 2018

And for all the handshake buffs, the two members of the Jet Propulsion Lab also demonstrated how to master it.

After over six months of travelling through space and covering a journey of more than 300 million miles, NASA’s Mars science lander InSight touched down safely on the surface of the red planet.

Using the lander, NASA plans to study the processes that shaped the rocky planets of the solar system. By using sophisticated geophysical instruments, InSight will address fundamental questions about the formation of Earth-like planets by detecting the fingerprints of those processes buried deep within the interior of Mars, the space agency says.