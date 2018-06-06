Dutch PM cleans up after spilling coffee; Twitterati wonder what Indian politicians would have done

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
A video of Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of Netherlands, cleaning after he spilled coffee, without waiting for the cleaners in the Parliament has got people lauding his humility, especially on social media.

Updated: June 6, 2018 4:19:51 pm
dutch pm drops, mark rutte drops coffee, mark rutte dutch pm, dutch pm spills coffee and cleans up, dutch pm mark rutte spills coffee, mark rutte dutch PM drops coffee Twitter reactions, Indian express, Indian express news His humility has definitely won hearts worldwide, and one Twitter user, correlating him with the attitude of Indian politicians and business leaders. (Source: Cees Van Beek/Twitter)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is in the news after he spilled coffee and cleaned it on his own, without waiting for the Parliament’s cleaning staff to get going. People across the world are lauding the PM for this, and on the other hand, it also gives a glimpse of the elitist mentality that other political leaders project.

Nevertheless, the video of the Netherlands PM cleaning the spilled coffee with a mop, while the cleaners cheer him, has gone viral. In the 34-second clip, he has a bunch of files in one hand and a foam cup of coffee in the other — which he accidentally drops while walking.

His humility has definitely won hearts worldwide, with Coach Vikram — whose Twitter handle is @CoachVikram — correlating him with the attitude of Indian politicians and business leaders. “How many of us even know the name of the janitor who daily cleans our office toilets?” he further asked.

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the reactions the video elicited on social media.

While what Rutte did was replete of humility, people across the world celebrating it as something incredible shows how we have leaders but could use some more role models. What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

 

